Roberto De Zerbi says he and Brighton must have the "same target" to continue to their successful partnership amid talks of a new contract with the club.

The Albion head coach revealed on Tuesday he was in talks over a new deal, with his current terms set to expire in 2026. While the Italian, who led the Seagulls to sixth in the Premier League last season and European qualification for the first time, is very content on the south coast, his and the Sussex side's goals need to be aligned for a long-term relationship.

"I have not spoken with Tony [Bloom] yet, but I think he is ambitious. It is not a problem for Brighton. To reach the agreement with a club – coach, player, or with the management, the owner - you always find the same target," he said.

"To reach the agreement you have to work for the same target, the same goal. In Brighton, in Sassuolo, in Shakhtar [Donetsk], everywhere I worked, I wanted to fix the same target with the club.

"If we have different targets, we can hug, we can kiss but after that we have to live if we are serious people. Otherwise you work, you take the money but it can’t be a good atmosphere to work together.."

De Zerbi succeeded Graham Potter as Brighton's head coach in September 2022 and since then he has become hugely popular amongst the club's fanbase. The 44-year-old, who has been linked with Real Madrid, has led Albion into the knockout stages of this season's Europa League and they currently sit eighth in the Premier League.

De Zerbi added: "I feel very well in Brighton. I have a great relationship with the players, the club, Tony Bloom, (CEO) Paul Barber, (technical director) David Weir, and everybody that works at Brighton. We are speaking about a new contract but it is not done yet.

