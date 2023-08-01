Sanchez wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal

Sanchez, 25, was a mainstay in the Brighton team under previous boss Graham Potter but now looks set to leave this summer – with Chelsea and Arsenal both reportedly keen on the Spain international.
Chelsea are keen to add competition for current No 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga, after the the exit of Édouard Mendy following his move to Al Ahli.
Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Chelsea have sent formal bid for Robert Sánchez to Brighton. Negotiations are ongoing — told Sánchez has already accepted Chelsea as destination. Brighton hope for Sánchez to leave this summer.