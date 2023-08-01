BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Sanchez wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal

Albion are keen to move on goalkeeper Rob Sanchez after his falling out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
By Derren Howard
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:50 BST

Sanchez, 25, was a mainstay in the Brighton team under previous boss Graham Potter but now looks set to leave this summer – with Chelsea and Arsenal both reportedly keen on the Spain international.

Chelsea are keen to add competition for current No 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga, after the the exit of Édouard Mendy following his move to Al Ahli.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Chelsea have sent formal bid for Robert Sánchez to Brighton. Negotiations are ongoing — told Sánchez has already accepted Chelsea as destination. Brighton hope for Sánchez to leave this summer.

Related topics:Rob SanchezChelseaAlbionArsenalGraham PotterBrightonEdouard Mendy