Sanchez wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal

Albion are keen to move on goalkeeper Rob Sanchez after his falling out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Sanchez, 25, was a mainstay in the Brighton team under previous boss Graham Potter but now looks set to leave this summer – with Chelsea and Arsenal both reportedly keen on the Spain international.

Chelsea are keen to add competition for current No 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga, after the the exit of Édouard Mendy following his move to Al Ahli.

