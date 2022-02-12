The Seagulls will be hoping to pick up their first win in four league matches as they face the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

Graham Potter’s side are unable to move higher in the league if they take all three points, however can strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, Watford currently sit three points off safety, with Roy Hodgson in search of his first win as boss.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Aston Villa eye Brighton starlet Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. Steven Gerrard's side had a bid rejected for the 25-year-old in January. (Pete O'Rourke) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

2. Leeds target £20m-rated ace Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Nigerian winger Moses Simon, with Nantes ready to sell if the Whites can meet their £20 million valuation this summer. Newcastle United are also monitoring the 26-year-old. (Owngoalnigeria) Photo: Sylvain Lefevre Photo Sales

3. Wolves scouting League One midfielder Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of a host of clubs considering a move for AFC Wimbledon's Jack Rudoni this summer. The 20-year-old has scored seven league goals and assisted another three so far this season. (TEAMtalk) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Plymouth on new contract for Burnley target Plymouth Argyle are attempting to tie down Panutche Camara to a fresh deal before the midfielder's contract expires in the summer. Burnley and Barnsley are reportedly considering moves for the Guinea-Bissau international. (Football League World) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales