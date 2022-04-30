The Premier League season is heading down the final straight in 2021/22 as clubs get set for the crucial remaining fixtures over the last few weeks.

Brighton & Hove Albion head to Wolverhampton Wanderers later today for their latest league fixture.

The Molineux side are still in the hunt for a top four finish but that is now looking unlikely.

However, they still have European football up for grabs while the Seagulls find themselves in the bottom half of the standings.

A win for Graham Potter’s side could lift them as high as ninth, depending on results elsewhere, and to within just five points of today’s opponents.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Seagull’s boss said: “Picking the best team and competing for the three points is my priority. Every point in this league is important, you have to pick the team that gives you the best chance.”

Elsewhere in the league, the title race is still being hotly contested with Newcastle United hosting Liverpool and Manchester City heading to Leeds United.

In the relegation battle, Burnley travel to Watford in a crucial fixture for both while Everton will need to get something from Chelsea at Goodison Park if they are to move out of the bottom three.

Away from the pitch there are plenty of big transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning and here is a selection of them:

1. Saints interested in Carter-Vickers Southampton and Fulham are among a string of clubs interested in signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is having an impressive season on-loan at Celtic, this summer (90min)

2. Barca turn to 'plan C' Lukaku Barcelona will turn to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku in their search for a striker with he Belgian believed to be Barca's 'plan C' after moves for Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski were thwarted. (Marca)

3. Mahrez could exit Etihad Manchester City may look to offload Riyad Mahrez rather than Gabriel Jesus this summer (GiveMeSport via Dean Jones)

4. Liverpool could move for Bellingham Borussia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham is one of the players Liverpool are considering to bolster their midfield this summer (Express)