Graham Potter’s side are continuing to have a busy summer transfer window as the new Premier League season draws nearer.

The month of July is here and several players across English football have now officially become free agents while clubs continue to negotiate big money moves for targets.

Brighton & Hove Albion are “aware” of a Chelsea defender and are keeping an eye on his situation but could face competition from Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest while Tottenham Hotspur are said to be the latest club entering the race to sign Jesse Lingard after his release from Manchester United.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal full-back, who was out on loan last season, has returned to training with the Gunners with question marks over his future remaining and Everton are targeting a £20m valued Watford striker as a potential replacement for Richarlison.

Elsewhere, Leeds United have been linked with a promising Belgian midfield star but that move may have been dealt a blow with Leicester City reportedly “confident” that they will land the players while a long term Newcastle United target has told his current club he wants to stay despite months of interest from the Magpies.

Chelsea have ‘made contact’ with Neymar with PSG reportedly happy to let the Brazilian leave this summer while Manchester United have made an offer to Christian Eriksen worth £150k a week for two years.

Finally, Brentfor are pushing to sign an England U21 star who is with Championship side Hull City and valued around £20m by the Tigers.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning:

1. Brentford pushing for £20m Lewis-Potter move Brentford are pushing to sign Hull City and England Under-21 striker Keane Lewis-Potter in a £20m move. (Telegraph) Photo Sales

2. United offer Eriksen £150k a week Manchester United have made a verbal offer to Cristian Eriksen having held “positive” talks and are willing to hand the 30-year-old a two year deal worth £150,000-a-week (Daily Star) Photo Sales

3. Everton look to Dennis to replace Richarlison Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis is among Everton’s list of targets as they look to replace Richarlison and an offer around £20m could be enough for the Championship club to accept (Evening Standard) Photo Sales

4. Bellerin returns to Arsenal training Arsenal outcast Hector Bellerin is back in training with the Gunners following his successful loan stint with Real Betis as question marks remain over the Spaniard’s future (Daily Star) Photo Sales