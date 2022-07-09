Graham Potter is working to bring new faces to the AMEX Stadium this summer as the news Premier League season fast approaches.

The 2022/23 Premier League season is just four weeks away from kicking off and clubs across English football’s top flight continue to build their squads for the big kick off.

A former Swansea City goalkeeper, who was a Premier League winner with Leicester City, has been seen training with Brighton & Hove Albion, sparking speculation he could be about to complete a move to the Seagulls while Bournemouth are in talks to sign a Tottenham Hotspur defender either on loan or on a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma are interested in signing a Crystal Palace star and a Rangers midfielder is undergoing his medical at Southampton ahead of a potential £10m move.

Leeds United are still unsure on the future of their star winger with the player’s preferred transfer option submitting a ‘final’ bid which is £13m below the Yorkshire club’s valuation while it appears the interested club’s manager may actually prefer signing a Chelsea target to bringing in the Whites’ ace.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United could have been dealt a transfer blow with Arsenal reportedly interested in one of their long term signing targets and West Ham United are eyeing up an attacker from the Serie A.

Finally, Manchester United have submitted an ‘improved’ bid of £43m to try and beat Arsenal to the signing of a Ajax defender.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning:

1. Rangers star undergoing Southampton medical Joe Aribo is undergoing his medical at Southampton ahead of a £6m move from Rangers which could rise to £10m with add-ons (Fabrizio Romano)

2. United make improved Martinez offer Manchester United have made an improved £43m offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a bid to beat Arsenal to his signature (Daily Mail)

3. Bournemouth in Tanganga talks Bournemouth are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a move for 23-year-old defender Japhet Tanganga, with both a loan move and permanent deal being discussed (The Athletic)

4. Roma interested in Zaha Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are considering a move for Crystal Palace star Wilfred Zaha but no official approach has been made (Farizio Romano)