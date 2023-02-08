Edit Account-Sign Out
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is set to lose midfielders Alexis MAc Allister and Moises Caicedo this summer

'Save them millions' - Brighton's 11 brilliant in-house options to replace Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister this summer

Brighton and Hove Albion’s much-praised succession planning will be tested to the limit this summer

By Derren Howard
52 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 10:57am

Albion have earned a well-deserved reputation of late for unearthing some of the finest young footballers from across globe. Brighton’s recruitment and scouting department have delivered the likes Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Leo Trossard, Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma on late. All have helped Albion establish themselves in the Premier League and some have gone on to lucrative moves elsewhere. For any recent big money departure, Brighton seemed to have a plan in place. When Ben White left for Arsenal for £50m, Joel Veltman, who arrived for £900k, was ready to step in. Marc Cucurella went to Chelsea for £63m and was ably replaced by Pervis Estupinan for £15m, while the £4m Moises Caicedo seamlessly filled in for Yves Bissouma after the Mali international joined Tottenham for £30m last summer. Last January one of Brighton’s best players Trossard moved to Arsenal for £22m but the £4m Mitoma filled the void superbly. This summer however Brighton face perhaps their biggest challenge. Both Mac Allister and Caicedo (who have a combined valuation of £120m-plus) have been two of the best midfielders in the top flight this season and both are likely to exit this summer. Albion may have to delve into the transfer market but they also have an abundance of talent already on the books who could step-up next season. Here’s Brighton's 11 in-house options to replace Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister this summer...

1. Kacper Kozlowski

The 19-year-old Poland international midfielder has had loan spells at Union SG and this season at Vitesse. He has made 17 appearances, scoring twice with three assists. At 17 years and 246 days, he remains the youngest player to play at the European Championship - beating Jude Bellingham's record. Step up to the PL will be huge but will be pushing when he returns for pre-season

Photo: JOHAN EYCKENS

2. Andrew Moran

The young Ireland midfielder made his debut at Everton this season and is a player De Zerbi likes. Despite his age, the departure of Mac and Moises could see is opportunities increase.

Photo: Alex Pantling

3. Yasin Ayari

The talented Sweden international midfielder was brought in last month for around £5m. Certainly one for future and the next few months will give RDZ a chance to assess and see if he can contribute next season.

Photo: bhafc

4. Jakub Moder

Still working his way back to fitness after a serious knee injury. His return will be like a new signing. Proved his Premier League quality under Graham Potter and the Poland international will be determined to impress RDZ. Athletic, likes to get forward but perhaps lacks the touch and range of passing of Mac and Moises.

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

