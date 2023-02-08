Albion have earned a well-deserved reputation of late for unearthing some of the finest young footballers from across globe. Brighton’s recruitment and scouting department have delivered the likes Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Leo Trossard, Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma on late. All have helped Albion establish themselves in the Premier League and some have gone on to lucrative moves elsewhere. For any recent big money departure, Brighton seemed to have a plan in place. When Ben White left for Arsenal for £50m, Joel Veltman, who arrived for £900k, was ready to step in. Marc Cucurella went to Chelsea for £63m and was ably replaced by Pervis Estupinan for £15m, while the £4m Moises Caicedo seamlessly filled in for Yves Bissouma after the Mali international joined Tottenham for £30m last summer. Last January one of Brighton’s best players Trossard moved to Arsenal for £22m but the £4m Mitoma filled the void superbly. This summer however Brighton face perhaps their biggest challenge. Both Mac Allister and Caicedo (who have a combined valuation of £120m-plus) have been two of the best midfielders in the top flight this season and both are likely to exit this summer. Albion may have to delve into the transfer market but they also have an abundance of talent already on the books who could step-up next season. Here’s Brighton's 11 in-house options to replace Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister this summer...