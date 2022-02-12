'Saving Yves Bissouma for Man United' - Brighton concern as star man and key duo benched for Watford clash

The most notable absentee from the starting XI was Yves Bissouma. The Mali international has been in sparkling form for Albion this season and produced a strong display in the FA Cup loss at Spurs last week, having returned from the AFCON.

The Mali international has been the subject of plenty of transfer talk this week with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard confirming they placed a January bid for the Brighton midfielder.

Bissouma, 25, however is on the bench for this one, along with Leo Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister who have both been suffering with illness of late.

All three will hope to be back in the starting line-up this Tuesday when Potter's team travel to Old Trafford to face Champions League chasing Man United.

Brighton make two changes in total following last Saturday's FA Cup defeat at Tottenham, with Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck in for Bissouma and Solly March.

Here's how Potter's team line up today at relegation threatened Watford:

Albion: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella; Gross, Lallana, Moder; Lamptey, Maupay, Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Alzate, March, Duffy, Caicedo, Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson rolls out the same Watford XI that lost 1-0 at West Ham in midweek. Ismaila Sarr is named on the bench after returning from his Africa Cup of Nations victory with Senegal.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis.

