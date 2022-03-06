Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Brighton & Hove Albion suffered their fourth successive defeat at St. James’ Park yesterday.

A Newcastle United side that featured ex-Seagulls defender Dan Burn claimed all three points thanks to two early goals inside the first 15 minutes.

Lewis Dunk scored Brighton’s first goal since the win over Watford, however it wasn’t anything other than a consolation goal for Graham Potter’s team.

It doesn’t get much easier for Brighton in the coming weeks, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and two clashes with Tottenham Hotspur all to come.

First up is Liverpool, who have failed to beat Brighton in their last three meetings.

The reverse fixture ended 2-2 at Anfield, with Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard scoring to help a brilliant comeback from being 2-0 down.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Barca target Wolves ace Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Manchester United and Arsenal are also admirers of the Portugal international. (Daily Mail)

2. Man Utd add Premier League boss to shortlist Manchester United have reportedly added Southampton's Ralph Hassenhuttl to their managerial shortlist. However, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag aer still the front runners. (Mirror)

3. Aston Villa and Newcastle linked with 'next Arjen Robben' Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly considering summer moves for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The 22-year-old has 15 goals in all competitions this season, including the winner in the Europa League against Celtic in November. (Birmingham Live)

4. Magpies to rival Barcelona and Real Madrid for €70m teenager Newcastle United are ready to challenge the La Liga giants for Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, with Bayern Munich and Juventus also interested. The €70m-rated 18-year-old has seven goals and ten assists in the Bundesliga this season. (Fichajes)