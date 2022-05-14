Here are all the best from today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Brighton will be hoping to end their campaign on a high as they face Leeds United in tomorrow’s penultimate game of the season.

The Seagulls have only suffered one defeat in their previous seven matches and have enjoyed wins over Arsenal, Brighton and Manchester United.

Victory this weekend could see them overtake Wolves in the league table and they will be certainly confident given their record against the Whites, having won in eight of their previous ten meetings.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Whites target Spain youth starlet Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Real Zaragoza striker Ivan Azon this summer. The 19-year-old has six goals in the second tier of Spanish football this season. (Heraldo) Photo Sales

2. Wolves battle Arsenal for Brazilian starlet Wolves are thought to be targeting Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos this summer, despite Arsenal reportedly already being in negotiations to sign the Brazilian. The 19-year-old signed a five year contract with his current club in 2019. (Sport Witness) Photo Sales

3. Coutinho ‘accepts massive pay cut’ to join Aston Villa Philippe Coutinho reportedly accepted a whopping £345k per week to seal his permanent move to Aston Villa. He was reportedly raking in over £470k a week at Barcelona. (The Telegraph) Photo Sales

4. Liverpool confident of £80m agreement for Salah Liverpool are reportedly willing to offer Mohamed Salah a four-year deal that could be worth over £80 million, with the Egyptian thought to have compromised on his initial £500k a week wage demands. The club and player are said to be preparing for fresh talks. (Football Insider) Photo Sales