Sean Dyche makes 'difficult' Graham Potter and Brighton claim after Burnley's clinical victory

Following his side’s dismantling of Brighton, Burnley manager Sean Dyche praised Graham Potter and Brighton, and was naturally pleased with his teams display and result.

Despite having almost 70 per cent of the ball, Brighton failed to create any quality chances, and were fragile defensively, in what was a very poor display.

Goals from Wout Weghorst, who was a handful throughout, Josh Brownhill, whose deflected effort squirmed past Robert Sanchez, and Aaron Lennon, whose goal was the pick of the bunch, firing right footed into the top corner, all combined to sink the Seagulls.

Sean Dyche's Burnley enjoyed a comfortable victory at the Amex Stadium

Speaking after the game, Dyche was happy to commend Potter and his side. “I like the manager, I like how he talks about his team, he shifts his shape a lot during the game, sometimes it affects it positively, sometimes it doesn’t, but he’s brave with that. They’re a good outfit.”

The winning manager also commented on the difficulty of playing at the Amex, and the good job Brighton have done in bringing in new players.

“The general feeling of this place is that it’s a difficult place to come. They’ve brought in players who have adapted to the challenges of the Premier League, and found a way of working with them which makes it a tough place to come.”

Speaking on his own side, Dyche was pleased with their mentality and performance, but realistic in the challenges still ahead.

“It has been coming. The main pleasing thing for me is the mentality of the players to stick steadfast to what we do and believe in.

"To play in that manner when you aren’t finding wins regularly takes a bit of freedom. They showed energy and commitment, but also a freedom to go and play, it’s not easy when bottom of the league to find that mentality”