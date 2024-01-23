Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Abdallah Sima has suffered a potentially season-ending thigh injury while on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sima, 22, had been on fine form for his loan club Rangers this term and has 15 goals for the Glasgow giants in all-competitions so far.

There was even talk recently of Brighton recalling the striker to ease the injury concerns for Roberto De Zerbi's squad – but the 'long term' thigh injury update will scupper any plans for the player and both clubs.

Sima reportedly picked up problem despite not featuring for Senegal in the Ivory Coast this tournament and could now be ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

The Senegal FA confirmed Sima sustained the injury in training and a statement warned he could face a “long period of unavailability.”

Rangers boss Philippe Clement added: "It will be long term, that's why I want to have the right information. I expect to have more news from my medical team [on Tuesday] or at the latest [Wednesday]."