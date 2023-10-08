Brighton welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to the American Express Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is expected to make a number a changes for the Premier League clash against Liverpool after their 2-2 Europa League draw in Marseille on Thursday night.

Brighton have an excellent record against Liverpool in recent seasons. The south-coast club have lost only one of the last seven meetings between the two clubs and beat Liverpool twice at the Amex Stadium last season, 3-0 in the Premier League and 2-1 in the FA Cup. But De Zerbi has a number of injury concerns and will also look to manage the fitness of his players as he deals with Europa League and Premier League football.

Ecuador full-back Estupinan is expected to be out for a month after being injured in Brighton’s 6-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa last weekend. Tariq Lamptey will be assessed after playing the full 90 minutes of the 2-2 Europa League draw at Marseille on Thursday, while former Red James Milner is also expected to miss out.

Here’s how the Seagulls could line-up for this one...

1 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The young Dutchman could come in for Jason Steele as De Zerbi continues to rotate his keepers Photo: Mike Stobe

2 . Joel Veltman - RB Expect Veltman to go again after Marseille - although Jack Hinshelwood at right back is also an option Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Adam Webster - CB The defender could return in place of Jan Paul van Hecke Photo: Nathan Stirk