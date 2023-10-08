BREAKING
Lewis Dunk of Brighton should go again against Liverpool following his Europa League exploitsLewis Dunk of Brighton should go again against Liverpool following his Europa League exploits
Seven changes and Lewis Dunk decision made - Brighton predicted line-up vs Liverpool

Brighton welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to the American Express Stadium
By Derren Howard
Published 8th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 11:33 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is expected to make a number a changes for the Premier League clash against Liverpool after their 2-2 Europa League draw in Marseille on Thursday night.

Brighton have an excellent record against Liverpool in recent seasons. The south-coast club have lost only one of the last seven meetings between the two clubs and beat Liverpool twice at the Amex Stadium last season, 3-0 in the Premier League and 2-1 in the FA Cup. But De Zerbi has a number of injury concerns and will also look to manage the fitness of his players as he deals with Europa League and Premier League football.

Ecuador full-back Estupinan is expected to be out for a month after being injured in Brighton’s 6-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa last weekend. Tariq Lamptey will be assessed after playing the full 90 minutes of the 2-2 Europa League draw at Marseille on Thursday, while former Red James Milner is also expected to miss out.

Here’s how the Seagulls could line-up for this one...

The young Dutchman could come in for Jason Steele as De Zerbi continues to rotate his keepers

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The young Dutchman could come in for Jason Steele as De Zerbi continues to rotate his keepers Photo: Mike Stobe

Expect Veltman to go again after Marseille - although Jack Hinshelwood at right back is also an option

2. Joel Veltman - RB

Expect Veltman to go again after Marseille - although Jack Hinshelwood at right back is also an option Photo: Mike Hewitt

The defender could return in place of Jan Paul van Hecke

3. Adam Webster - CB

The defender could return in place of Jan Paul van Hecke Photo: Nathan Stirk

The skipper is expected to start despite 'feeling sick' towards the end against Marseille

4. Lewis Dunk CB

The skipper is expected to start despite 'feeling sick' towards the end against Marseille Photo: NICOLAS TUCAT

