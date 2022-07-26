Sheffield United seal deal for 'powerful' Germany under-21 international attacker

Paul Heckingbottom has added to his Championship squad with the loan signing of Brighton attacker Reda Khadra

Reda Khadra has joined Championship Sheffield United on loan for the 2022/23 season.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, where he made 26 appearances, scoring four goals.

Pathway development manager Gordon Greer said, “Reda did well for Blackburn last season and this gives him another opportunity to show his ability and gain experience at Championship level.”

Kedra joined Albion in October 2020 from Borussia Dortmund, going onto make his Premier League debut against Manchester City the following January.

His powerful and attacking form for Rovers last season was rewarded with a call-up to the Germany under-21 squad in March.