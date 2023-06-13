Southampton and Republic of Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone has admitted the rise of Brighton & Hove Albion forward and international teammate Evan Ferguson has not come as a shock to him.

The Bettystown-born striker has been a revelation since making his full Premier League debut for Brighton at Southampton on Boxing Day.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to score his first career league goal in Albion’s 4-2 home loss to then-league leaders Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

His goal against the Gunners saw Ferguson become both the Seagulls’ and the Republic of Ireland’s youngest ever goal scorer in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion wonderkid Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring on his international debut during the international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Latvia at Aviva Stadium. Picture by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

The Brighton young gun finished his first senior domestic campaign with 10 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Ferguson also scored on his full debut for his country, in a 3-2 friendly win over Latvia in March.

The goal made him the Republic of Ireland’s youngest goal scorer since legendary forward Robbie Keane.

And speaking ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar – on June 16 and 19 respectively – Smallbone said Ferguson’s rapid emergence had made him a ‘shining light for Irish football’.

Speaking to Off The Ball, the Saints midfielder said: "I think a lot of people would say they've seen a lot of potential in Evan.

"He showed in those camps he was with us how good he is, and what he is showing now probably shocked people with how quickly he's risen to the top. But I wouldn't say it has been a surprise to me, given his quality.