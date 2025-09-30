Shock for Chelsea faithful as Brighton ace makes first Champions League start

Brighton loan ace makes Champions League debut

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton loan Facundo Buonanotte makes his Champions League debut for Chelsea against Jose Mourinho's Benfica tonight.

The Brighton playmaker made a surprise season-long loan to Stamford Bridge at the end of the summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many thought he would be a fringe player for Enzo Maresca but the Argentine has already proved his worth.

The 20-year-old, who was on loan at Leicester last term, scored the winner in the third round of the Carabao Cup against Lincoln City and has also featured in the Premier League.

He now takes centre stage as Chelsea look to get their Champions League campaign up and running after their 3-1 loss at Batern Munich on matchday one.

Buonanotte is expected to play in the No 10 role as Cole Palmer is unavailable with a groin injury and Joao Pedro - a £60m signing from Brighton - is only fit enough for the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Brighton players Moises Caicedo, Rob Sanchez and Marc Cucurella all start.

Brighton, who beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last Saturday allowed Buonanotte to join Chelsea on loan but there is no option to buy.

Buonanotte is contracted with Brighton until 2028 and remains very much in Fabian Hurzeler’s plans for the future. This season, his path to the Brighton first team is blocked by the likes of Georginio, Brajan Gruda, Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Buonanotte, Garnacho, George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Jorgensen, Merrick, James, Achemapong, Hato, Lavia, Walsh, Gittens, Estevao, Guiu, Joao Pedro.

Benfica XI: Trubin, Dedic, Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Dahl, Rios, Barrenechea, Lukabakio, Aursnes, Sudakov, Pavlidis

Subs: Soares, Ferreira, Ivanovic, Obrador, Schjelderup, Araujo, Oliveira, Veloso, Rego, Berreiro, Prioste