'Shocker, wasteful' - Brighton player ratings vs Leicester City: One 4/10 and two 5/10s as sloppy Albion lose Europa League ground

Joao Pedro’s penalty contributions were the only clinical moments from a wasteful Albion as they missed a host of chances to boost their chances of Europa League football next season.

Twice the Brazilian was tested from the spot and twice Pedro converted with effortless ease as a lacklustre Albion drew 2-2 win against relegation-bound Leicester.

Pedro, 23, has scored five penalties this term and 10 goals this season. In total, he has 16 successful spot kicks since joining from Watford and 30 goals in total.

His only “miss” was at the Amex against Aston Villa last season when he scored from the rebound.

Pedro’s 31st minute penalty came after Conor Coady handled Simon Adingra’s goalbound effort and the second arrived on 55 minutes after Matt O’Riley was wrestled to the floor.

Lewis Dunk’s loose defending allowed Stephy Mavidid to level the first and Caleb Okoli’s header from a dangerous freekick made it 2-2.

It could have been worse as El Khannouss hit the post on 87 minutes. All in all a very poor and wasteful display from Albion. Here’s how they rated:

1 . Bart Verbruggen 5 Poor goalkeeping for Mavididi's leveller as the ball squeezed through his arms and legs. The Dutchman followed that with a nice tip over the bar from McAteer's late first half header. Little chance with Leicester's second. Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Jack Hinshelwood 6 A solid enough display at right back but struggled to get forward in the manner we have seen in the past Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Lewis Dunk 4 Looks a long way short of match fitness. Way off the pace. Poor control by the halfway line led to Leicester's goal. A few trademark blocks but a poor display. Perhaps playing with an injury? Photo: Mike Hewitt