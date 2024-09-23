'Should be fined a week's wages' - Roy Keane and Theo Walcott agree on one thing after Danny Welbeck scores first free-kick
Welbeck, 33, has now scored 70 Premier League goals – but his goal on Sunday afternoon was his first direct free-kick.
Asked if knew he had that in his locker, Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards said: “Of course I did. I was trying to tell Roy [Keane].
"Look at the pace, whip and bend on it.
“I didn’t expect him to whip it there. I expected him to go over the wall.”
Manchester United legend Keane felt Matz Sels was largely at fault for the goal – with the Forest keeper rooted to the spot. Former Arsenal and England star Theo Walcott agreed that the keeper ‘should have done better’.
Keane added: “He should be fined a week’s wages. You cannot be beaten on your side. He’s leaning. It’s so poor. He’s took a gamble.
“Danny is a good player. He doesn’t take free kicks but he obviously fancied it.
"He’s hit the target but, from a goalkeeping point of view, it’s not good enough.
“Danny always affects games. We know that. He’s a great lad apparently.”
Richards described Welbeck as a ‘top pro’.
The man himself spoke to Sky Sports after the match.
Welbeck said: "I have had a couple of close ones recently and it fell nicely for me. It was in a spot where I fancied my chances and it was a good free-kick, one that I'm happy with. We move on to the next one now.
"We have got a great culture in the dressing room, where everyone wants to improve and elevate the levels. We can take the positivity of being unbeaten, but also take the disappointment of today and last week to fuel us to get better.
"There are moments where we have been naïve, but we can look back on that and improve that."
Welbeck described the day as ‘bittersweet’ in a post on social media.
He said Brighton were given a ‘harsh lesson’ by Nottingham Forest.
The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker said: “Considering the position we were in at 2-1 up, the feeling is disappointment. It is really hard to take. It is a harsh lesson for us, but it is one that we have to analyse and work through on the training pitch.
"We need to make sure that if we are in this position again, it doesn't happen again. The game has ended in a draw again today, when really we should have closed it out, so it is really frustrating.
"There's a lot of disappointment in the dressing room and in the whole club, fans included."
