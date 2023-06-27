'Significant changes' - Brighton confirm stadium revamp and sponsor name change details

From 1 August 2023, Brighton and Hove Albion’s stadium will be called American Express Stadium and our charitable arm will be re-named Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation.

Also, from September this year the foundation will be moving our community-focused staff and operations away from the stadium and into the city centre, right at the heart of the community it serves.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, “This summer, with the support of our partner American Express, our stadium will be re-named American Express Stadium, while our charitable arm, Albion in the Community, will become the Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation.

“These small but important changes are designed to deliver even better value to our main partner, while also more closely aligning and connecting our charity’s excellent work and its many participants with our club.

Brighton and Hove Albion plan to revamp the American Express Stadium in the coming months

“Our partnership with American Express, which began when the stadium first opened and our club was in League One, is now globally recognised, and our multi award-winning work in the community is widely regarded as among the best in the world.”

Senior vice president at American Express Beverly Sawyers added, “We’re immensely proud of our 13-year partnership with the club, which is based on shared values and a passion for our community. Fans are always top of mind for both the club and ourselves, and we are sure they’ll really enjoy the refreshed look and feel of the stadium once the changes are complete.”

Work to change some of the stadium’s signage begins immediately to be in place for the start of next season’s new adventures, while other more significant changes to the look and feel of the stadium will be made over the next 12 months.

