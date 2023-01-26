Brighton and Hove Albion continue their battle to keep their star midfield talent this January transfer window

Moises Caicedo has been the main talking point for many Brighton fans this transfer window as Chelsea and Arsenal continue to track the Ecuador international. Caicedo, 21, has been excellent for Albion this season and has helped them to seventh in the Premier League and is also expected to feature this weekend against Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round tie at the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea remain determined to improve their midfield this January window but Arsenal are also in the running, with head coach Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen the central area for their title push following an injury to Mohamed Elneny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caicedo joined Brighton for around £4.5m from Independiente del Valle in 2021 and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025 – although it is believed the club have an option for a further year. Brighton are keen to keep their midfielder this window as Caicedo is key for their European qualification ambitions. The club have already rebuffed an initial offer from Chelsea – believed to be around £55m – but Albion’s resolve could be severely tested if Chelsea return with a higher offer in the region of £70m.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caicedo’s displays in the top flight and at the Qatar World has seen his profile raise to an all-time high and this week it was confirmed Caicedo has switched his agents. The Ecuadorian is now managed by Futbol Division and they tweeted: “New Signing. We are very proud to announce the World Class Player, Moises Caicedo as a new player represented by FD. Be welcome Moises! We hope to achieve even greater challenges together. #moisescaicedo #nikefootball.”

Quite how this impacts any potential transfer this window remains unclear, but Caicedo and his new representatives are clearly preparing themselves for the future. It seems very difficult for Brighton to keep their man and – as proved by Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Leo Trossard – they are a selling club after all. A huge bid could see Caicedo exit this window but a summer move is a better option for the Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week Caicedo said to the Albion website: “I am focussed on Brighton. I am here, I’m playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focussed only on here.

“I handle [the speculation] well. You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am now, the club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad