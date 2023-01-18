Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s firm Ineos has entered the bidding to buy Manchester United – but how does his wealth compare with other Premier League owners?

Ratcliffe, one of the UK’s richest men, has been linked with a takeover of the Premier League giants after the Glazer family, the current owners, announced last year they were willing to listen to offers.

Ratcliffe is a boyhood United fan and he attempted to purchase Chelsea last year but his late offer was rejected as Todd Boehly was successful in taking over from Roman Abramovich.

The British billionaire is now in the fray to end the Glazers’ near 18-year ownership of United, who sit fourth in the top-flight under Erik ten Hag and defeated derby rivals Manchester City last weekend.

Ineos is keen to expand its sporting portfolio, which already includes ownership of French Ligue 1 side Nice and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport and sponsorship of the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, formerly Team Sky.

Here, Sussex World takes a look at the Premier League rich list and how they compare with Brighton owner Tony Bloom’s estimated wealth...

1. 20th: Brentford - Matthew Benham Reported net worth: £25 million Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

2. 19th: Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Reported net worth: £505 million Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

3. 18th: AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley Reported net worth: £1 billion Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4. 17th: Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom Reported net worth: £1.1 billion Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales