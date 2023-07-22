'Situation is clear’ - Roberto De Zerbi drops fresh Chelsea transfer admission that Brighton fans will love

Brighton & Hove Albion FC manager Roberto De Zerbi responds to questions on Moises Caicedo in Philadelphia

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi plans to have Moises Caicedo in his starting XI this coming season.

Chelsea continue their talks with Brighton for the Ecuador international but their latest offer – thought to be around £80m – falls way short of Albion’s £100m valuation.

Caicedo, 21, has been training with the Albion squad in pre-season but is not expected to feature against Chelsea tonight in Philadelphia as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

De Zerbi’s men will take on Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea at the Lincoln Financial Field, before facing Brentford in Atlanta and then Newcastle in New Jersey.

Albion start their Premier League campaign on August 12 against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium and the Albion head coach is planning to have Caicedo in his starting XI when the action kicks-off.

"The situation is very clear,” De Zerbi said ahead of the Premier League Summer Series opener. “At the moment, Moises is a Brighton player. I spoke with Tony Bloom and he told me if the conditions don’t change, Moises stays with us.

“For me it should be great news because it is difficult to find another player like Moises. If Moises leaves, we have to find another player of the same level because we deserve to play next season with the same level of midfielder and deserve to play in the Europa League and we have to compete and we want to compete at our best.”

De Zerbi added: “Moises is a great player but he has to know he is playing for Brighton and he has to give his best to Brighton. I think he is still a good guy and I have no doubt about Moises’ attitude, about Moises’ behaviour.

“But at the moment I have not received news about Caicedo can leave tomorrow or the next week. I start the next season with Caicedo in my head in the first XI for sure."