Six star players Brighton will likely sell after Paul Barber's worrying transfer admission – including Liverpool and Chelsea targets

Brighton chief Paul Barber makes worrying transfer admission

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton's transfer model has served them well in recent seasons. The Seagulls have sold the likes of Moises Caciedo, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard for huge profits, which has allowed them to reinvest in their squad and compete at the top end of the Premier League.

The key of course if finding the next talent and so far Albion's data-driven recruitment has allowed them do just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion has been a stand-out performer in the Premier League this term

The latest crop has Brighton on a six-match win streak which has them into the last eight of the FA Cup and sixth in the Premier League.

As it stands, Fabian Hurzeler's men are just one point off Champions League qualification. Some Brighton fans were upset to see chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber's comments, stating Brighton will likely sell their top performers once again.

“We are not saying that is going to be this summer but certainly in the future we know that is probably likely to happen," said Barber to Football Focus."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's the harsh reality of the club's transfer model – Sussex World takes a look at the players who could be on their way...

Bart Verbruggen: The Netherlands No 1 has been excellent for Brighton this term and – among others – has been linked with Bayern Munich and Chelsea. Brighton signed the 22-year-old for £16m from Anderlecht and has established himself as top class Premier League and international goalkeeper. He has made 56 appearances for the Seagulls with 14 clean sheets. He is contracted with Brighton until June 2028. Very much in demand – still has 15 years at least at the top level – and he won’t come cheaply. £70m-plus.

Carlos Baleba: Brighton signed the Cameroon international for £23m from Lille and after a slow start has now established himself as the main man in Brighton’s midfield. A powerful athlete, fierce in the tackle, and has the ability to drive forward. Manchester City and Liverpool have been linked with the 21-year-old who is contracted with Brighton until June 2028. Caicedo went for £115m, so Beleba should at least match that. £100m plus.

Kaoru Mitoma: Brighton turned down a huge bid from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr last January for the 27-year-old Japan international. The Seagulls don’t like to sell mid-season but they will be bracing themselves for more bids this summer. Albion signed him for around £3m from Kawasaki Front in 2022 and he is contracted to 2027. He has the talent to grace and light up any stadium in the world. £80m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter: Paul Barber recently admitted he felt “uncomfortable” paying £40m for Georginio from Leeds United last summer. But there’s no need to worry, Georginio has been excellent and his value has rocketed. At just 22 years of age, there is also room to improve further. A great signing, the Frenchman adds power, goals and guile to the No 10 role and top clubs will be keeping a close eye – including Tottenham. He is contracted until June 2028. £70m and rising.

Joao Pedro: The Brazilian international has developed well at Brighton following his £30m move from Watford. Pedro, 23, has 28 goals and 10 assists from 64 appearances for the Seagulls. the striker is contracted until June 2028 with Manchester City and Arsenal keeping tabs. £80m plus.

Yankuba Minteh: The Gambian international is already becoming the complete package on the right flank and the top clubs across Europe will be taking note. He has pace to burn, has an eye for a goal and his work rate defensively is seriously impressive. The 21-year-old signed from Newcastle for £30m last summer and is contracted until June 2029. The left footer has already doubled his value. £60m and rising as fast as one of his bursts down the flank.

For your next Albion read: 'We can' – Brighton situation is now clear after West Ham and Ipswich Town transfer decisions