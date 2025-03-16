'So good' - Manchester City man makes big Brighton claim after entertaining draw

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said Brighton and Hove Albion are ‘so good’ and every game against them is ‘tough’.

The German was speaking after the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Etihad.

In a huge match in the Champions League race, the hosts twice took the lead – through Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush. But they were pegged back twice, firstly by Pervis Estupinan’s free-kick before Abdukodir Khusanov’s scored an own goal from Jack Hinshelwood’s flick-on.

In basketball-like match, both teams threatened to win it. Carlos Baleba and Yankuba Minteh missed glorious chances for Albion and Nico Gonzalez hit the post for City.

Man City midfielder Gundogan said: "I feel personally very disappointed.

"After getting twice in front and actually playing quite well. It's a bit frustrating to not get the three points.”

Gundogan, 34, said City were ‘able to limit’ the visitors’ possession but, after conceding the second, ‘it felt like we dropped in confidence and belief’.

He added: "We dropped a little bit and gave away easy chances. It's important to stay calm. Of course, mistakes happen even at this level.

"The opposition are so good. Every game is tough. Then when you concede sometimes you try not to do overdo things.

"We need to expect the best from everyone every single day. I thought we had a good week of training.

"We want to transmit that power and energy into the game. Sometimes it isn't enough."

The result leaves Manchester City in fifth place as Albion missed the chance to move above them in the race for the Champions League.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC MOTD, said: "Unfortunately, we couldn't win. They had chances, but we had two clear chances with Savio [Savinho]. We will take the point and go forward.

"This is football. We have to accept it. We have conceded a lot of goals this season and that's because of something missing."

Guardiola said post-match that it was a ‘good’ and ‘tight’ match, adding: “I know how difficult it is to make the process which we're in now.

"The players gave everything - we take the point and we keep going.

"Of course, I have confidence and I always have. The young players played good. All the defenders were so clever.

"We were close, but unfortunately we couldn't do it."