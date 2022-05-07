'So happy to have him' - Brighton's £4.5m midfielder star shows Manchester United what they missed

Moises Caicedo gets a big hug from his head coach Graham Potter after Brighton's 4-0 victory against Manchester United

Caicedo opened the scoring against United, drilling a low effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, leaving David De Gea no chance, and setting the Seagulls on their way to a famous win.

Even without the goal Caicedo impressed. Composed in midfield, and able to make passing look easy, but perhaps Caicedo’s most impressive trait is his ability to control the midfield against such high calibre opposition, having put in notable performances against this United side, and away to Arsenal.

A Manchester United midfield which consisted of Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, and Bruno Fernandes could not lay a glove on the youngster.

Caicedo is said to be a Man United and the Old Trafford were reportedly interested in the signing the Ecuador international before Brighton made their decisive move last January.

As you would expect, his manager Graham Potter has been very impressed with what he’s seen.

“I think he must think the Premier League’s easy because of his results, and we’ve been fantastic since he’s been in there.

"He’s a humble guy, fantastic boy, and we’re so happy for him.”

“He’s a good young player and I’m sure he’s got lots of people looking at him so we’re delighted that we’ve got him.”

At such a young age, Caicedo’s ability to remain unfazed in the middle of the pitch against any level of team is something which makes him such an exciting prospect.

Speaking on the youngster’s temperament, Potter isn’t surprised that he seems nerveless, having shown himself to be a cool and patient character.

“He’s had to be patient, and we’ve had to find the right time to play him, I think he was ready before in fairness, but we’d done ok as a team and it was just hard to get him in the side, and then we started to lose and I didn’t think it was the right time to put him in then.

"You can see his quality, he’s going to get better and better.”