Goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and former Albion forward Leandro Trossard sealed a 3-0 victory for the visitors, who moved back to the top of the table.

Albion were restricted to very few goal-scoring opportunities and lacked quality in the final third against a formidable defence.

Before the match, Brighton had lost just once at home this season – a 3-1 defeat at West Ham in the third game of the season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (left) said Brighton, managed by Roberto De Zerbi (right), are 'a really difficult team to play against' and 'they ask so many questions'. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“Very difficult they haven't lost here since August,” Arsenal manager Arteta told BBC MOTD.

"A really difficult team to play against and they ask so many questions, but the team was mature and clever in the game we had to play.

"In attack and defence we had big performances individually.

"We missed some big chances, but the team looked really connected and had purpose. The last pass and shot to finish the situation could have been better, but it doesn't matter as we kept going - really pleased to play here."

Arsenal’s formidable defence of William Saliba and Gabriel ensured the Seagulls were unable to create any clear cut chances.

On not conceding in five away games, Arteta added: "That is really good and a huge plus, we have to continue doing that.