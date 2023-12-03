Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Conor Gallagher was undeservedly sent-off during their 3-2 win over Brighton.

In a fiery, high-scoring game at Stamford Bridge, Gallagher was given a second yellow card after a foul on Billy Gilmour when the hosts were leading 2-1.

Against the odds, the Blues secured the three points despite Brighton’s late rally – which saw substitute Joao Pedro half the deficit with a clever header.

Pochettino told BBC Match of the Day: "Crazy. It’s the most competitive league. We started well, we were playing well 11 v 11. It was a complicated second half with one player less.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was unhappy with VAR despite Chelsea's 3-2 win over Brighton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"Brighton are a very good team and are playing well. We had to go deep but we scored the third goal with one man less.

"The team is tired, we are all tired but overall happy. After Newcastle, we needed to show a different face. That’s why I’m happy."

Asked about Gallagher’s red card, Pochettino said: "I don’t believe it was. I need to see it again. We need to understand the referee but they need to understand us.

"I need to watch the game again but second half was good. Overall, we deserved to win."

The Chelsea manager said it is ‘difficult to understand why’ the penalty was originally given in the dying moments for a Levi Colwill handball – which, in fact, hit his face.

“It is not to complain, to criticise,” Pochettino said.

"Why was the penalty of Mudryk waiting for VAR and he gave the handball? It is so weird the way we use VAR sometimes.