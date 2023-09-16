Brighton made six alterations from the team that beat Newcastle United 3-1 just prior to the international break.

Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Mo Dahoud, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra came in, while Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati was among the substitutes.

Evan Ferguson, who netted a hat-trick against Newcastle, dropped to the bench as he manages a knee issue and Solly March missed out altogether. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said March felt "a small problem" and the Italian was not prepared to take risks with his star winger ahead of a busy schedule.

Pervis Estupinan also missed out for the first time this season as the Ecuadorian played twice for his country against Argentina and Uruguay in the last few days and then flew back from South America on Wednesday.

Solly March of Brighton & Hove Albion missed out at Manchester United

Lallana has recovered from his hamstring issue and makes his first start since January and Lamptey, who impressed as a second half sub last time out against Newcastle, makes the starting XI for the first time since March.

Bart Verbruggen, Billy Gilmour and Joao Pedro are benched.

Brighton XI: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Veltman; Gross, Dahoud; Adingra, Lallana, Mitoma; Welbeck. Subs: Verbruggen, Julio, Webster, Milner, Pedro, Gilmour, Baleba, Ferguson, Fati.

For United, Rasmus Hojlund was handed his first start and Sergio Reguilon made his debut as Brighton visited Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old striker looked promising off the bench at Arsenal and led the line on Saturday, when Reguilon came in at left-back.