‘Something different’ – West Brom boss sends message to Brighton loanee

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan says Jeremy Sarmiento can "get people off their seats" as he looks to make the Brighton loanee more of a key player.

Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento celebrates scoring for West Bromwich Albion

The 21-year-old swapped the Seagulls for the Championship side this summer and since then he has scored two goals in 18 appearances.

The winger has had to be patient at Albion as he has made just six starts so far but with forwards Matt Phillips and Josh Maja picking up injuries, Corberan may look to the Ecuadorian international more in the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Sarmiento will not be used as a striker, as the West Brom manager feels his talents are best suited out on the wing.

“Jeremy is not a striker - not in my mind, no. But I can see him as a No.10. Hopefully, I don’t have to play him as a No.9 - not because he can’t - but no, I see him more as a wide player," he told The Mirror.

“He’s a player who loves a one versus one. He’s someone who needs to dribble. So, I think for me, he should be outside rather than inside. He can beat players in a one-on-one.

“He gets people off their seats - one hundred per cent. That’s the reason he’s here - to dribble and take players on. If you can beat a player, you have a great chance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Corberan is well aware of his dribbling prowess, he wants Sarmiento to become a more well-rounded player and know what to do at the right moment.

He added: “But he also needs to see that this is not the only thing he can do in a game. There are other things. Sometimes, you need to dribble, pass, just have one touch.

“What I also see in him is something different. I see a passion. And I Iove the passion because you can manage it. When there’s a lack of something, it’s difficult to add it. When there is an excess of something, it’s easier to fix.”