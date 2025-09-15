Brighton making significant changes off the pitch

Brighton are expected to announce their new sporting director Jason Ayto this week.

The former Arsenal man will replace David Weir, who parted company with the Seagulls last Friday.

Ayto, 40, had 11 years at Arsenal and progressed from scouting duties to interim sporting director. He worked with former Arsenal director Edu (now at Nottingham Forest) and made quite the impression on the Brazilian during his time at the Emirates.

“When I started to talk to Jason, I felt: ‘Wow, there is something special with this guy’,” said Edu to the Atheltic last year.

“The way he behaves, the way he talks, the way he wants to help the club, the way he wants to progress in his career.

“Everything I asked the guy - helping me with contacts, presentations, research - he had the skills to do it. He knows a lot of people in football. He is really, really smart, able to find solutions.”

Ayto previously held talks with Newcastle over a similar role but it appears Brighton will be his next destination.

Weir proud of Brighton achievements

Weir’s exit came as a surprise to many but chairman Tony Bloom said the club needed a “refresh” and and were keen to go in another direction.

Weir said: “It is the right time for me to leave, but I will reflect on an incredible period with the club, and I am really proud of what we have achieved.

“Especially introducing some special players to the Premier League and our European adventure. I had an excellent mentor in Dan Ashworth before stepping into the role, and I’ve also had the privilege of working with three exceptional men’s head coaches in Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hurzeler.

“The club has an incredible amount of talent across both the men’s and women’s squads, while the academy works so hard to develop future talent which will serve the club well.

“I’d like to thank the coaches, players and the staff for their help and support throughout my time at Brighton & Hove Albion

“I’ll always be grateful to Tony, Paul and the board for giving me the opportunity at Brighton, and I would like to wish everyone well for the future.”

