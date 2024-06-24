'Soon' – Brighton ace in contract talks as Champions League club starts bidding war
Brighton’s player of the year Pascal Gross has a major transfer decision to make this summer.
The German international midfielder was excellent for the Seagulls in the Premier League last season as he claimed four goals and 10 assists. He is currently in action at the Euros where he helped Germany to top Group A thanks to wins over Scotland and Hungary and last night’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland.
Brighton are keen to keep the 33-year-old and have started talks on a new contract as his current deal expires next summer. The former FC Ingolstadt man – who joined Brighton for around £3m in 2017 – has however previously hinted at a move away from the Amex Stadium this summer due to family and professional reasons.
Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund – who will once again play Champions League football next term – are both keen on landing Gross, who could be available for £7m.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Pascal Groß, in the process to decide his future with new contract proposal on the table from Brighton or return to Bundesliga. If Groß decides to leave, both Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to push in order to get it done. Decision to be made soon.”
Brighton’s other German international Deniz Undav also faces an uncertain summer. Undav enjoyed a fine season on loan at Stuttgart last term and now wants to stay with the German club but Albion’s new head coach Fabian Hurzeler wants him back on the south coast.
Undav said: “I have had contact with Fabian. We have already had a phone call and he talked about it. I explained my vision to him and he told me what he thought about me. Of course I talk with my adviser here and there. It is clear that things don’t stay calm in the market but go up and down.”
