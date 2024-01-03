Sorry Mark Lawrenson… Joao Pedro’s on course to take your Brighton & Hove Albion ‘greatest’ tag
Let’s start with last Thursday’s 80-minute demolition of Tottenham.
A late rally by Spurs saw a somewhat flattering 4-2 scoreline for the visitors, but before the exponents of Ange Ball found the net, Albion had again created enough opportunities to have surpassed the four on the scoreboard.
And on the back of that performance perhaps the words no reader thought they’d see in a ‘Harty’ column.
So here goes...
Throughout my albeit part-time journalistic career now spanning over 35 years, I have been stoic in the opinion that Mark Lawrenson is the greatest player to pull on an Albion shirt... until now.
As I firmly believe, maybe even within the next year, Joao Pedro will surpass Lawro in that standing.
Let’s put it into context: at the next World Cup in 2026, Pedro will be wearing the Brazilian No9 shirt.
We’ve come a long since the much-loved Baz Savage and his goal celebrations!
Then it was on to the London Stadium on Tuesday night for another ‘six-pointer’ against West Ham in the quest for another season of European qualification.
Both teams were blighted by unavailability, but while it was much of the same for the Albion with 22 shots, eight on target, it was ultimately a blank night in East London. Or was it?
Sometimes it’s about the bigger picture.
With Albion sitting seventh in the EPL table before the winter break, the remaining 18 league games alongside a hunt for FA Cup and Europa League glory offer huge room for optimism.
With Mitoma, Fati and Enciso all due to return in due course, the next few months are potentially the most exciting in the club’s history.
The top four is probably beyond reach, but with the attractive brand of football being served up by RDZ’s talented squad, there’s every chance we can still finish above the likes of West Ham, Manchester United and Newcastle and secure another ‘European tour’.
Then again, we might go and win the Europa League.