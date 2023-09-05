Southampton and Leicester linked striker confirms move away from Brighton
The Switzerland international – who was also linked with moves to Southampton and Leicester this summer – made 13 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring once.
Zeqiri was out of contract next June and spent last season on loan in the Swiss top flight at FC Basel. He also had a stint on loan at FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga the season prior.
Technical director David Weir said, “Andi progressed well last season with Basel and he is now ready to play regularly somewhere on a permanent basis. This is a great opportunity for Andi and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”
The 24-year-old joined Albion from Lausanne for around £4m in October 2020, going onto play nine times in the Premier League. He scored in the 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup in August 2021.
He has signed a three-year deal with Genk, with an option for a further year and will wear the No 9 shirt.