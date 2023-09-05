Striker Andi Zeqiri has left Brighton and Hove Albion and joined Belgian outfit Genk in a permanent deal

The Switzerland international – who was also linked with moves to Southampton and Leicester this summer – made 13 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring once.

Zeqiri was out of contract next June and spent last season on loan in the Swiss top flight at FC Basel. He also had a stint on loan at FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga the season prior.

Technical director David Weir said, “Andi progressed well last season with Basel and he is now ready to play regularly somewhere on a permanent basis. This is a great opportunity for Andi and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Andi Zeqiri (R) enjoyed a successful season on loan at FC Basel

The 24-year-old joined Albion from Lausanne for around £4m in October 2020, going onto play nine times in the Premier League. He scored in the 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup in August 2021.