A look at the latest injury news surrounding Brighton and Southampton as they face off in the Premier League.

The Seagulls make the short trip to Hampshire to face the Saints who are rock bottom of the division. Southampton need a win to avoid having the worst points return in the history of the league but a win against Ipswich Town a couple of weeks ago suggests they will pick up some points before the season is out however they look destined for the drop.

Southampton used to be a tricky oppponent for Brighton having avoided defeat against them in seven matches, but now they are winless in six against them with three draws and three defeats. Brighton are unbeaten in their last six visits to the St Mary's and the hosts have lost each of their last seven home games, conceding at least three goals in six of these.

Six of Brighton's nine wins this season have come against sides who have been in the top half of the table but against the bottom half, they have only got a 25% win percentage, drawing both games against the teams in the relegation zone. Only Spurs have dropped more points than Saturday's opponents from a winning position, and when they have fallen behind they have only won a single point from a losing position.

Igor Julio - out

Out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury that he picked up in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal in January. He has had to undergo surgery and Fabian Hurzeler said it was a 'big thing'.

James Milner - out

The Liverpool hero has been sidelined for a majority of the campaign with a hamstring injury. The 39-year-old hasn't played since August but is making some progress. An appearance could be the offing soon if he proves his fitness.

“If someone can do it, then it’s James,” said the managher.

“He has a special character, a special work ethic. “So hopefully we will see him back on the pitch soon. He's doing very well in rehab. He's training very hard.”

Ferdi Kadioglu - out

Out with a toe injury that he sustained against Liverpool in November. He had to undergo surgery and it was said he would be out for an extended period.

Jason Steele - out

The goalkeeper required surgery on his shoulder and that meant Carl Rushworth was recalled from his loan at Hull City.

Lewis Dunk - doubt

Likely that the centre-back misses his second game in a row. He picked up a rib injury against Chelsea in the FA Cup, missing the league game a week later. Such is the nature of the injury, it's unclear when he will reutrn.

Pervis Estupinan - available

A muscular problem has ruined the left-back out for the last few matches but he is once again available for selection.

Solly March is available to play for Brighton once again. | Getty Images

Solly March - available

March has spent more than a year out with injury but made a return to action over the last months. He’s been nursing a slight injury during the last few weeks but is available for selection once again.

Jack Stephens - available

Returned at the start of February with a calf injury but only played for 11 minutes before suffering another knock. He has overcome that problem now and is available.

Adam Lallana - out

Lallana will miss the opportunity to play against the club that he was at for four years. A knock has him sidelined.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - out

Similar to Lallana, the centre-back will be unavailable.

Flynn Downes - available

“We had a really good chat and I think he understands the mistakes and everything," said first-team manager Ivan Juric via the BBC in his pre-match press conference.

"Even now, after everything, I think what I thought when I first came here, that he is a very good player and a good guy who made a mistake. But he's OK, he's fit and training very well."

