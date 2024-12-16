Southampton manager update as ex-Brighton boss and former Saint available to replace Russell Martin

Former Brighton boss is one of the leading contenders to take over at St Mary’s

Rock-bottom Southampton are searching for a new manager after sacking Russell Martin – with former Brighton boss Graham Potter in the frame.

The Sport Republic-owned club parted company with their play-off winning coach following Sunday’s 5-0 home humbling at the hands of Tottenham.

Here ta look at some of the favourites to replace Martin, including Potter.

Graham Potter: Another with links to Southampton, albeit you have to go much further back for it.

Potter played for Saints during the 1996-97 season, making 10 appearances – including coming off the bench in the famous 6-3 win against Manchester United.

Potter established himself as one of the most exciting English coaches around but the former Swansea and Brighton boss has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023.

Potter produced arguably his best work at Brighton as he transformed their playing style and took them from relegation strugglers to an established top half team. He also proved adept at introducing talented youngster into the first team, such as Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

Danny Rohl: The early favourite for the post is a young, progressive coach.

The 35-year-old oversaw a great escape with Sheffield Wednesday last term and has the Owls ninth in the Championship this season.

Rohl knows Southampton well having previously worked there as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s assistant for a short period before serving under Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich and Germany.

Carlos Corberan: A place above Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table are West Brom, who are coached by Corberan.

The 41-year-old Spaniard led Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final in 2022 and, after the briefest of spells at Olympiacos, headed to the Hawthorns.

Corberan had been linked with the vacant Wolves post as well as that at Southampton, who the Baggies lost to in the play-off semi-finals last season.

David Moyes: The experienced Scot is looking for a return to management after the curtain came down on his second spell as West Ham boss at the end of last season.

Moyes led the east London outfit to Europa Conference League glory in 2022-23 during that second stint and has vast experience at the top level, having coached the likes of Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland.