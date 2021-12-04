Southampton vs Brighton player ratings: Neal Maupay does the unthinkable again but big problems for Robert Sanchez

Albion were on the ropes in the first half and Southampton got their deserved lead when Broja finished well on the 29th minute after a poor clearance from Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

But once again Graham Potter's team displayed their fighting spirit and levelled in the dying moments as Maupay controlled and finished with a sublime volley after Jakub Moder's freekick.

It's the third time this season the French striker has earned Albion late 1-1 draws following his heroics at Crystal Palace earlier this season and also in midweek at West Ham.

Brighton were also down to 10-men at the end - as they were at West Ham - after a nasty injury to Leo Trossard, who was stretchered off.

1. Rob Sanchez 5 Makes outstanding saves but continues to be a liability with this kicking. Goal stemmed from his poor distribution. Must be a concern for Potter

2. Joel Veltman 6 A tough afternoon for the Netherlands international. Took a few hefty blows and finished with blood pouring from his nose. Replaced by Moder

3. Shane Duffy 7 The defensive leader in Lewis Dunk's absence. Defended well against a quick fire Southampton attack

4. Dan Burn 6 Played on the left of a defensive three and gave a solid display in a much-changed defence