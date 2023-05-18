Spain ace tipped to leave Brighton and 12 other players to exit this summer as things stand - gallery

The Seagulls are sixth in the Premier League and tonight they face Champions League chasing Newcastle at James' Park. They then welcome Southampton to the Amex Stadium on Sunday, May 21, swiftly followed by Champions League finalists and title-favourites Man City on Wednesday, May 24. Albion's final match of the term is at Aston Villa on Sunday, May 28. The club will then know their situation with Europe and how to prepare their squad accordingly. They have already broke their club transfer record with the £30m summer signing of Joao Pedro from Watford and are close to sealing free transfer deals for Liverpool veteran James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud of Borussia Dortmund.