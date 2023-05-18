Edit Account-Sign Out
Spain ace tipped to leave Brighton and 12 other players to exit this summer as things stand - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing for a hectic summer transfer window - with key players set to move on.

By Derren Howard
Published 18th May 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:50 BST

Albion have enjoyed an excellent Premier League campaign so far and with just four matches remaining, they are on track for European football.

The Seagulls are sixth in the Premier League and tonight they face Champions League chasing Newcastle at James' Park. They then welcome Southampton to the Amex Stadium on Sunday, May 21, swiftly followed by Champions League finalists and title-favourites Man City on Wednesday, May 24. Albion's final match of the term is at Aston Villa on Sunday, May 28. The club will then know their situation with Europe and how to prepare their squad accordingly. They have already broke their club transfer record with the £30m summer signing of Joao Pedro from Watford and are close to sealing free transfer deals for Liverpool veteran James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud of Borussia Dortmund.

But who is going to depart?… Here's the Spain ace tipped to leave Brighton and 12 other players to exit this summer as things stand.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has some key transfer decisions to make this month

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has some key transfer decisions to make this month Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

His contract expires this summer and yet to sign a new deal. De Zerbi is keen to keep his reliable defender but Roma and Barcelona have been linked.

2. Joel Veltman

His contract expires this summer and yet to sign a new deal. De Zerbi is keen to keep his reliable defender but Roma and Barcelona have been linked. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The goalkeeper has been on loan at Vitesse and his contract expires with Brighton in 2024. Albion loans boss Gordon Greer recently said: "Kjell has had a very up and down season. He’s got parts of his game that he still needs to work on, but there have been times throughout the season where he’s also impressed."

3. Kjell Scherpen

The goalkeeper has been on loan at Vitesse and his contract expires with Brighton in 2024. Albion loans boss Gordon Greer recently said: "Kjell has had a very up and down season. He’s got parts of his game that he still needs to work on, but there have been times throughout the season where he’s also impressed." Photo: DAVID PINTENS

The defender has struggled for game time and is behind Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Adam Webster and Levi Colwill in the pecking order. Contract expires this summer.

4. Jan Paul van Hecke

The defender has struggled for game time and is behind Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Adam Webster and Levi Colwill in the pecking order. Contract expires this summer. Photo: Naomi Baker

