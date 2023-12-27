'Speaks volumes' - Brighton loanee faces uncertain future amid Coventry City struggles

Brighton loanee Yasin Ayari playing for Coventry Cit

The 20-year-old swapped Albion for the Sky Blues on a season-long loan earlier this year but the move hasn’t panned out as planned.

After featuring regularly for Mark Robins’ side in September and October, Ayari, who joined the Seagulls from AIK in January, has barely played in recent months.

Now, according to Coventry Telegraph reporter, Andy Turner, there is little point in the Swede staying at the Championship outfit for the second half of the season.

How has Ayari fared so far? Where has he played?

He made a relatively encouraging start amid much excitement about his arrival and he caught the eye with flashes of technical ability, albeit looking a bit off the pace for the Championship. But after failing to really get up to the speed of the division he’s slipped further out of the reckoning. He’s made six starts and seven appearances from the bench, scoring one goal – a right place at the right time bundle over the line – but has completed the full 90 minutes on only one occasion. He’s largely been deployed in the No.10 role or as an attacking midfielder, although he has been played deeper on one or two occasions, albeit looking a bit lightweight in the holding role.

Why has he not played much? Who has kept him out of the team?

He’s struggled to make the desired impact and effect games enough, getting the hook at half-time on two occasions, the last of which was in the 2-1 defeat at Ipswich. Since then he’s not featured on the pitch and had to be content with being an unused sub for the last five games. The return of star midfielder Callum O’Hare to form and full fitness, and a switch in formation to 4-3-3 has coincided with his chances being increasingly limited.

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

His technical ability is undoubted and he’s a hugely talented player but it feels like he’s not quite ready for the rigours of the Championship at this stage of his development. His work rate and tactical discipline were questioned by some in his early showings but he has displayed glimpses of a lovely range of passing.

How likely is it that he won’t finish off his loan there?