‘Special player’ – Ex-Brighton boss and Chelsea and Tottenham hero lauds Evan Ferguson ahead of EURO qualifier

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager and Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur hero Gus Poyet has branded Evan Ferguson a ‘special player’ ahead of Greece’s home UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.
By Matt Pole
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season at the Amex, netting 10 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.

The striker is expected to lead the line for the Boys in Green tonight [Friday, June 16] in their crucial Group B match against Poyet’s Greece.

Greece sit second in the group on three points – three behind leaders France albeit having played a game less – while the Republic of Ireland are searching for their first win of qualifying.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager and Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur hero Gus Poyet has branded Evan Ferguson a ‘special player’ ahead of Greece’s home UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. Picture by Eddie Keogh/Getty ImagesFormer Brighton & Hove Albion manager and Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur hero Gus Poyet has branded Evan Ferguson a ‘special player’ ahead of Greece’s home UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. Picture by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
And speaking ahead of the game in Athens, Poyet lavished praise on Ferguson.

The Uruguayan – who guided the Seagulls to the League One title in the 2010-11 season – was impressed by the teenager’s impact at Albion, and singled him out as the Republic of Ireland’s dangerman.

Poyet said: “He is at the right club for sure and I think it is a great step.

“I always say that when a player is able to perform at the level he has in the Premier League at his age, then he is a special player.

“Normally when you are at a club you see potential in certain players and you are thinking about putting him in.

“But you are always worried as a coach whether he is going to be able to deal with the power and the intensity and he has been incredible.

“When Robero De Zerbi is playing him week in week out when he is fit, he has shown that he can do it.

“There will be a little bit of work for our defenders and we will have to pay plenty of attention to him.”

