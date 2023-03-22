'Spectacular characteristics' - Pervis Estupiñán hails 'exceptional' Brighton teammate and outlines European dream

Both Estupiñán and Caicedo have played vital roles in the Seagulls’ ascent to seventh in the Premier League.
Former Watford full-back Estupiñán has played in all but one of Brighton’s league games since his €17.8m move from Spanish outfit Villarreal last summer.
The 25-year-old has made 22 Premier League appearances in 2022/23, and has provided four assists.
Caicedo, meanwhile, was one of Albion’s stand out players in the first half of the campaign.
His excellent performances attracted the interest of London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea, who submitted bids for the 21-year-old during the January transfer window.
These offers ultimately unsettled the young midfielder, leading to a spell away from the first team.
But Caicedo returned at the end of the winter window, and committed his long-term future to the club at the beginning of March.
And Estupiñán, who is currently away on international duty with Caicedo, had nothing but kind words to say about his fellow Ecuadorian.
The defender said his compatriot had ‘spectacular characteristics’ that belied his age, and all the attributes to become a ‘great player.
Speaking to ESPN, via DIRECTV Sports, Estupiñán said: “He’s showing a great level and now that I’m here, I’ve got to know him better. I’ve seen his football improve.
“He’s an exceptional footballer, with some spectacular characteristics at the same time how old he is.
“He has to continue like this and he will be a great player.”
Roberto De Zerbi’s men sit seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur going into the March international window, but have three games in hand on the north London club.
Brighton have also reached the semi-finals of this season’s FA Cup. Albion meet Carabao Cup winners Manchester United at Wembley on the weekend of Saturday, April 22.
Estupiñán said the Seagulls want to keep ‘climbing’ the Premier League table, but admitted the goal was to secure European football for next season.
He added: “Since we have added points and climbed the ranks, our goal is to continue climbing and finish the season in European positions.
“Hopefully we can achieve it.”