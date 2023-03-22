'Spectacular characteristics' - Pervis Estupiñán hails 'exceptional' Brighton teammate and outlines European dream

Pervis Estupiñán has heaped praise on his ‘exceptional’ Brighton & Hove Albion and Ecuador teammate Moisés Caicedo – and revealed Albion are aiming for the ‘European positions’ this season.

Both Estupiñán and Caicedo have played vital roles in the Seagulls’ ascent to seventh in the Premier League.

Former Watford full-back Estupiñán has played in all but one of Brighton’s league games since his €17.8m move from Spanish outfit Villarreal last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old has made 22 Premier League appearances in 2022/23, and has provided four assists.

Pervis Estupiñán has heaped praise on his ‘exceptional’ Brighton & Hove Albion and Ecuador teammate Moisés Caicedo – and revealed Albion are aiming for the ‘European positions’ this season. Picture by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Caicedo, meanwhile, was one of Albion’s stand out players in the first half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Caicedo returned at the end of the winter window, and committed his long-term future to the club at the beginning of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Estupiñán, who is currently away on international duty with Caicedo, had nothing but kind words to say about his fellow Ecuadorian.

The defender said his compatriot had ‘spectacular characteristics’ that belied his age, and all the attributes to become a ‘great player.

Speaking to ESPN, via DIRECTV Sports, Estupiñán said: “He’s showing a great level and now that I’m here, I’ve got to know him better. I’ve seen his football improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s an exceptional footballer, with some spectacular characteristics at the same time how old he is.

“He has to continue like this and he will be a great player.”

Roberto De Zerbi’s men sit seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur going into the March international window, but have three games in hand on the north London club.

Brighton have also reached the semi-finals of this season’s FA Cup. Albion meet Carabao Cup winners Manchester United at Wembley on the weekend of Saturday, April 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estupiñán said the Seagulls want to keep ‘climbing’ the Premier League table, but admitted the goal was to secure European football for next season.

He added: “Since we have added points and climbed the ranks, our goal is to continue climbing and finish the season in European positions.