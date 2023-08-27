BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

'Spoken' – Ex-Brighton ace close to shock move to Manchester United

Former Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella is considering a surprise move to Manchester United.
By Derren Howard
Published 27th Aug 2023, 18:02 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 18:13 BST

Cucurella, 24, joined Brighton in 2021 for around £15m from Getafe. The Spain international had one excellent season for the Seagulls under then manager Graham Potter and was named the club's Player of the Year, before sealing a £63m move to Chelsea.

Cucurella has since struggled to find his best form for the Blues and is currently behind England ace Ben Chilwell for a regular spot on the left flank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino likes Chilwell as the wing-back option and Cucurella, a former youth team player at Barcelona, could well find his chances limited at Chelsea this term.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are seeking cover on the left following an injury to Luke Shaw. United also sold Alex Telles to Al Nassr earlier this window, while Brandon Williams, 22, joined Championship outfit Ipswich Town on loan last week.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Manchester United and Chelsea spoke on Saturday about Marc Cucurella loan deal, as revealed yesterday. Understand Chelsea are open to letting Cucurella leave on loan but only at their conditions (loan fee/salary coverage). Up to United, as they’ve 3 options for new LB.”

Related topics:Manchester UnitedGraham PotterBen ChilwellMauricio PochettinoChelseaPlayer of the Year