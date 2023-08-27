Former Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella is considering a surprise move to Manchester United.

Cucurella, 24, joined Brighton in 2021 for around £15m from Getafe. The Spain international had one excellent season for the Seagulls under then manager Graham Potter and was named the club's Player of the Year, before sealing a £63m move to Chelsea.

Cucurella has since struggled to find his best form for the Blues and is currently behind England ace Ben Chilwell for a regular spot on the left flank.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino likes Chilwell as the wing-back option and Cucurella, a former youth team player at Barcelona, could well find his chances limited at Chelsea this term.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are seeking cover on the left following an injury to Luke Shaw. United also sold Alex Telles to Al Nassr earlier this window, while Brandon Williams, 22, joined Championship outfit Ipswich Town on loan last week.