Spurs super sub Brennan Johnson says 'you have to be ready' after match-winning goal against Brighton and Hove Albion

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Brennan Johnson of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with team mate Richarlison after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

It was a fiery match between Tottenham and Brighton, with the visitors coming out of the blocks quickly to rattle their opponents. It paid off for the Seagulls when Welbeck was fouled in the box. Gross scored the penalty and Brighton were able to maintain their lead going into half-time.

However, the second half saw the home side get a goal back thanks to Pape Matar Sarr who was able to slot the ball into the net past goalkeeper Jason Steele. It looked all Brighton going into the final part of the game, with Spurs keeper Vicario making some important stops throughout.

In the sixth added minute of extra time, Brennan Johnson was able to guide a shot home after running onto a great cross from Son for the home side which sent the Tottenham Hotspur stadium rocking.

Speaking after the game about that goal, Brennan Johnson said: “It’s a special feeling. It's one that you just never get used to. Getting the goal as late as that and winning the game made me so happy.