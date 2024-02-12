Spurs super sub Brennan Johnson says 'you have to be ready' after match-winning goal against Brighton and Hove Albion
It was a fiery match between Tottenham and Brighton, with the visitors coming out of the blocks quickly to rattle their opponents. It paid off for the Seagulls when Welbeck was fouled in the box. Gross scored the penalty and Brighton were able to maintain their lead going into half-time.
However, the second half saw the home side get a goal back thanks to Pape Matar Sarr who was able to slot the ball into the net past goalkeeper Jason Steele. It looked all Brighton going into the final part of the game, with Spurs keeper Vicario making some important stops throughout.
In the sixth added minute of extra time, Brennan Johnson was able to guide a shot home after running onto a great cross from Son for the home side which sent the Tottenham Hotspur stadium rocking.
Speaking after the game about that goal, Brennan Johnson said: “It’s a special feeling. It's one that you just never get used to. Getting the goal as late as that and winning the game made me so happy.
"I think coming into the game, we knew the quality of Brighton. They still were able to stun us a little bit in that first half. though. They played some really good football and we weren't at the level that we should have been. To get the three points today against a good team and go into the next run of games feels really good for us.”