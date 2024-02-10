Spurs vs Brighton: Ange Postecoglou 'disappointed' about Roberto De Zerbi's touchline ban
Brighton face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium at 3 pm today (Saturday, February 10). Sp Tottenham have won six of their last seven home league games against Brighton. If Brighton get the victory today and luck is on their side, they can end the week in sixth position in the premier league table.
They currently sit in eighth place with 35 points. Spurs sit in fifth position with 44 points and have the opportunity to leap-frog Aston Villa to go forth. On De Zerbi’s touchline ban, Ange Postecoglou said: “We like to think it makes a lot of difference being on the touchline, that’s why we have our jobs!
"It’s disappointing that Roberto won’t be there, I’ve got a lot of time for him and great respect for him. Hopefully, we’ll see each other soon”. Brighton’s Assistant Manager Andrea Maldera will take over for this game and also answered media questions for the pre-match press conference.
Commenting on the ban, he said: “Roberto is not happy, he wanted to stay with the squad. We hope the players play for him in this game. I think the first 15 minutes of this game is very important for us.”
The Spurs manager also spoke about his side’s recent 2-2 draw with Everton On Saturday, February 3. They conceded late and lost two points in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Ange Postecoglu said: “We’re still building a team and building a way of playing and for me, that’s the most important thing.”