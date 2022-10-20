Brighton are currently seventh in the Premier League table which represents a huge overachievement compared to the value of their squad. Owner and chairman Tony Bloom has taken a careful and considered approach in the transfer market over the last few seasons.

The strategy has been to talent spot the best young players from across the club and develop them and provide chances in their first team. The likes of Robert Sanchez, Alexis Mac Allister, Leo Trossard and Moises Caicedo are all performing at high level, while the likes of Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Ben White have all been sold on for huge profits in recent transfer windows.

Even head coach Graham Potter, who left last month for Chelsea, saw Brighton generate a tidy profit as they received around £20m in compensation for the loss of their talented head coach.

Roberto De Zerbi is the new man at the helm and despite a patchy start De Zerbi is a man who plays attractive football and has a track record of developing young talent. He’s seems an ideal fit for Albion.

Here, Sussex World has looked at every Premier League squad’s market value on Transfermarkt to see where each would finish based on what their squad is worth – we then compared that to their current position. The brackets indicate if a team is over or underperforming...

1. Manchester City (current position - 2nd) Their squad is valued the highest in the Premier League at £949.77m with Erling Haaland their most valuable player with a market value of £135m. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Liverpool (current position - 7th) They have the second most valuable squad in the league at £832.5m. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Chelsea (current position - 4th) Their squad value is rated at £775.35m. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Man United (current position - 5th) The Red Devils were among the biggest spenders this summer to leave them with a squad value of £713.07m. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales