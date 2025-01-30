'Standards' – Brighton boss reacts as £30m transfer from Newcastle dropped for disciplinary reasons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Yankuba Minteh could return to Brighton’s starting XI for this Saturday’s Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest.

Minteh was dropped for the 1-0 home loss to Everton last week as the £30m summer signing from Newcastle arrived late for the pre-match meeting.

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler instead opted to play Brajan Gruda on the right flank against the Toffees, although Minteh was introduced from the bench in the closing stages.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton was dropped from the starting XI last week

Apparently it wasn’t the first time the 20-year-old has arrived late and this was a strong warning from Hurzeler. The 20-year-old will hope he’s now served his punishment and will be back in favour at the City Ground.

“I always have a conversation with the players and especially with the young players,” explained Hurzeler when asked about Minteh’s timekeeping.

“It's very important to always have an exchange with them, to make sure that they feel comfortable in the environment here.

"They come from a different culture, they come from a different country, and it's so important to help them adapt here, to make them clear what is important.

What are my values, what are the values of the club, what are the standards we expect from the players? Therefore, it's not only a communication after this weekend. It's consistently communication, like I try to have with every player.

“Because I think that's the main thing, to have with young players, to share the thoughts, to share what you demand from them, to give them a reanalysis, a reflection about their game.”

Minteh has made 18 Premier League appearances following his arrival from Newcastle with three goals and two assists.

Brighton are ninth in the Premier League and Forest, who are third despite their hefty loss to Bournemouth last week, will provide a stern test.

“They know how to win games,” said Hurzeler on Forest. “They play very mature, they do it well this season. We experienced it in the first game [2-2 draw at the Amex].

"I think we dominated the game but out of nowhere they can score, and that's their biggest strength They're very good in transition, they defend very disciplined, so I'm very impressed by the job they are doing, and it will be a big challenge to compete against them.