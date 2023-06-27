Statistic experts predict Brighton's top four chances for next season - compared to Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion are already preparing for the next Premier League season – but where are they tipped to finish compared to their rivals?

Albion will kick-off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign on August 12 as they welcome freshly-promoted Luton Town to the Amex Stadium. It will be Roberto De Zerbi’s first full season in charge having joined the club last September and guided them to a club record sixth place finish and Europa League qualification.

De Zerbi impressed on his introduction to the English top flight as Brighton played an attractive and at times high-risk brand of football. Albion were prepared to go toe to toe with the very best in the division and recorded memorable victories against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Europa League qualification was thoroughly deserved for the Seagulls but it also brings a new set of challenges. The increased fixture list will test a squad that towards the end of last season really suffered with injuries and fatigue to vital players. Recruitment will be key this summer as De Zerbi has the daunting task of improving his squad – despite seeing World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister move to Liverpool and star midfielder Moises Caicedo also set to exit, with Chelsea and Manchester United keen on the £80m rated player.

Roberto De Zerbi guided Brighton to sixth place in the Premier League last season

Brighton have already added to their squad with Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro joining from Watford for a record £30m, while veteran James Milner also arrived on a free transfer after eight successful years at Liverpool. German international midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud boosted De Zerbi’s options as the 27-year-old playmaker arrived on a free from Borussia Dortmund and the club continue talks with Chelsea for defender Levi Colwill who impressed during his loan at the Amex last season.

Further business is expected from the Seagulls this window but improving on last season’s sixth place finish will be a tough ask. Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all making big moves to improve this term, plus Saudi-backed Newcastle have the financial power to compete with the very best. Chelsea surely can not do any worse than last season and new boss Mauricio Pochettino will no doubt be hoping his team can compete with the elite once more – especially if they can sign Caicedo. Aston Villa could be a huge threat under Unai Emery this season and quite what happens at Tottenham in the coming months is anyone’s guess.

Brighton do have their work cut out but De Zerbi’s team have confidence in their style and still have enough top quality talent to cause problems to the best of the division. The likes of Milner and Adam Lallana will also provide that much-needed experience as they embark on their maiden voyage into Europe.

Testing but exciting times are ahead and here’s how the data experts at OddsChecker rate Brighton’s chances of a top four finish compared to their rivals.

Top four finish latest: Man City 1/12, Arsenal 4/6, Liverpool 4/6, Man United 83/100, Newcastle 13/8, Chelsea 17/10, Tottenham 15/4, Brighton 11/2, Aston Villa 11/1.