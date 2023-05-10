Despite their painful 5-1 loss to Everton last Monday, the Seagulls are seventh in the top flight and in the mix to contest on the continent next season, along with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool , Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have a testing run-in and start with a trip to title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday. Albion then travel to Newcastle on May 18 before welcoming lowly Southampton to the Amex Stadium on May 21. De Zerbi then has the small matter of preparing his team to face title favourites Man City at home on May 24, with their final match of the season at fellow European hopefuls Aston Villa. It’s been a very good season so far for Brighton with plenty still to play for in the final stages.