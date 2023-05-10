Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk has been immense as the Seagulls continue their battle for EuropeBrighton skipper Lewis Dunk has been immense as the Seagulls continue their battle for Europe
Statistic experts predict how battle for Europe will unfold for Brighton, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Tottenham and Man United after latest results - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion remain in contention for European qualification with just five Premier League games remaining

By Derren Howard
Published 10th May 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:03 BST

Despite their painful 5-1 loss to Everton last Monday, the Seagulls are seventh in the top flight and in the mix to contest on the continent next season, along with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have a testing run-in and start with a trip to title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday. Albion then travel to Newcastle on May 18 before welcoming lowly Southampton to the Amex Stadium on May 21. De Zerbi then has the small matter of preparing his team to face title favourites Man City at home on May 24, with their final match of the season at fellow European hopefuls Aston Villa. It’s been a very good season so far for Brighton with plenty still to play for in the final stages.

As the battle for Europe nears it’s conclusion, statistic experts FiveThirtyEight predict the final outcome for the Premier League table...

Predicted points - 27

1. 20th Southampton

Predicted points - 27 Photo: Ryan Pierse

Predicted points - 33

2. 19th Leeds United

Predicted points - 33 Photo: Gareth Copley

Predicted points - 33

3. 18th Leicester City

Predicted points - 33 Photo: Warren Little

Predicted points - 35

4. 17th Nottingham Forest

Predicted points - 35 Photo: David Rogers

