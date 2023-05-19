Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi insists the they are still battling for Europe despite their 4-1 loss at Newcastle United last night.

The Seagulls are currently sixth on 58 points, one clear of Tottenham and Aston Villa but with a game in hand. The loss at Champions League chasing Newcastle was a tough one to take and came so soon after Albion’s excellent 3-0 win at Arsenal. De Zerbi made a number of changes to his starting XI at St James’ Park as injuries and fatigue continue to bite at just the wrong time. De Zerbi, whose team host Southampton and Manchester City before finishing the campaign with a trip to Villa, said: “I think we will be able to qualify anyway for Europe.

“We have to win two games. We will play in our stadium and with our fans in our stadium, we play with 12 players. It is a difficult period, but to qualify for Europe, we have to be stronger than everything because if we do, we reach a historic target, a big target, and we have right motivation and energy.”

Man City and Arsenal are certain of Champions League football with Newcastle, Man United and fifth placed Liverpool battling for the remaining top four spots. Brighton remain sixth and on track for the Europa League, ahead of Tottenham and Aston Villa. Here's how the data experts at FiveThirtyEight believe the final Premier League table will look...

