Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

Statistic experts predict how battle for Europe will unfold for Brighton, Newcastle, Liverpool, Man United and Aston Villa after latest results

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi insists the they are still battling for Europe despite their 4-1 loss at Newcastle United last night.

By Derren Howard
Published 19th May 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:10 BST

The Seagulls are currently sixth on 58 points, one clear of Tottenham and Aston Villa but with a game in hand. The loss at Champions League chasing Newcastle was a tough one to take and came so soon after Albion’s excellent 3-0 win at Arsenal. De Zerbi made a number of changes to his starting XI at St James’ Park as injuries and fatigue continue to bite at just the wrong time. De Zerbi, whose team host Southampton and Manchester City before finishing the campaign with a trip to Villa, said: “I think we will be able to qualify anyway for Europe.

“We have to win two games. We will play in our stadium and with our fans in our stadium, we play with 12 players. It is a difficult period, but to qualify for Europe, we have to be stronger than everything because if we do, we reach a historic target, a big target, and we have right motivation and energy.”

Man City and Arsenal are certain of Champions League football with Newcastle, Man United and fifth placed Liverpool battling for the remaining top four spots. Brighton remain sixth and on track for the Europa League, ahead of Tottenham and Aston Villa. Here's how the data experts at FiveThirtyEight believe the final Premier League table will look...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is gunning for Europe next season

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is gunning for Europe next season Photo: Alex Livesey

Predicted points 26, goal difference -37

2. 20th Southampton

Predicted points 26, goal difference -37 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Predicted points 32, goal difference -19

3. 19th Leicester

Predicted points 32, goal difference -19 Photo: Michael Regan

Predicted points 33, goal difference -26

4. 18th Leeds

Predicted points 33, goal difference -26 Photo: Stu Forster

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:EuropeBrightonAston VillaMan UnitedLiverpoolNewcastleTottenhamChampions LeagueArsenal