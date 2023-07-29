Northampton Town have re-signed midfielder Marc Leonard on a season-long loan from the Seagulls.
His new deal runs until June 2025, with a club option for an extra year.
The former Scotland under-21 international enjoyed a hugely successful 2022-23 season at Sixfields, making 48 appearances as he helped the Cobblers win promotion to League One and has now returned for a second season.
Albion technical director David Weir said: “Marc had an excellent loan last season and showed that he can adapt well to a first team environment.
“The next step for him is continuing his development with Northampton, where he can continue to build on what he achieved in the last campaign.”
Speaking to Northampton’s website, Cobblers manager Jon Brady said: “Marc needs very little in the way of introduction from me.
“Anyone who watched him play last season will know what he can bring to the team and the role he can play. Marc was statistically right at the very top of midfielders in League Two last season and one of the top performing players in the division across all positions.
“What this move shows, as did the move to bring Kieron Bowie back, is that players value the atmosphere we have created at the club, they value the development work we do with players and they enjoy the environment we have created.
“The fact that two Premier League clubs are willing to send a young player back to us for a second loan spell shows they value and respect the work we do too, the set up we have and the progress the players are making.
“There was a huge amount of interest in Marc this summer and we are delighted we have been able to secure his return and I think his signing, as well as the arrival of Tyreece [Simpson] earlier this week, shows the value of being patient in the transfer market.
“We believe this is excellent news for the club and the supporters and I am sure they will join me in welcoming Marc back to Sixfields.”
Leonard joined Brighton in 2018 from Scottish Premiership side Hearts, working his way up Albion’s academy before making his first team debut in August 2021 in the Carabao Cup, as the Seagulls beat Swansea City 2-0 at the Amex.