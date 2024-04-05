Steele or Verbruggen? - Roberto De Zerbi confirms which Brighton keeper starts against Arsenal
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed which of his trusted goalkeepers will start against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium tomorrow.
De Zerbi has rotated his goalkeepers Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen on numerous occasions this term – but one has now emerged as a slight favourite.
Speaking at his press conference today ahead of tomorrow’s fixture against Mikel Arteta’s title-chasers, the Italian head coach confirmed that Verbruggen, 21, will be between the sticks ahead of the more experienced Steele.
This will now be the fifth consecutive match for Netherlands international Verbruggen as he started at Nottingham Forest, then the second leg in the Europa League against Roma, followed by Premier League away trips to Liverpool and Brentford.
De Zerbi feels Verbruggen’s build-up play has improved greatly since the start of the season but also praised Steele’s contribution during the early part of the campaign.
Verbruggen also impressed at Anfield last weekend and his excellent late save to deny Liverpool striker Mo Salah has been nominated for the Save of the Month by the Premier League.
De Zerbi also confirmed the returns of left-sided player Valentin Barco and Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati – both were left out of the Brentford squad to work on their physical fitness ahead of Arsenal. The Seagulls will however be without Evan Ferguson (ankle), Billy Gilmour (knee) and Adam Webster (muscular).
