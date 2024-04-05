Steele or Verbruggen? - Roberto De Zerbi confirms which Brighton keeper starts against Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed which of his trusted goalkeepers will start against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium tomorrow.

De Zerbi has rotated his goalkeepers Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen on numerous occasions this term – but one has now emerged as a slight favourite.

Speaking at his press conference today ahead of tomorrow’s fixture against Mikel Arteta’s title-chasers, the Italian head coach confirmed that Verbruggen, 21, will be between the sticks ahead of the more experienced Steele.

Roberto De Zerbi has rotated his goalkeepers this season

This will now be the fifth consecutive match for Netherlands international Verbruggen as he started at Nottingham Forest, then the second leg in the Europa League against Roma, followed by Premier League away trips to Liverpool and Brentford.

De Zerbi feels Verbruggen’s build-up play has improved greatly since the start of the season but also praised Steele’s contribution during the early part of the campaign.

Verbruggen also impressed at Anfield last weekend and his excellent late save to deny Liverpool striker Mo Salah has been nominated for the Save of the Month by the Premier League.

